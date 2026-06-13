GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,659,562 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 830,626 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.02% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $382,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.21.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lobo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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