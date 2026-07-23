GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,427 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,693 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock worth $278,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $533,655,000. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock worth $358,055,000 after buying an additional 4,344,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth about $287,627,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $863,363.02. This represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. This represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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