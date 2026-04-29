GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,475 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,043 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.18% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $66,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.07%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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