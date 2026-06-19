GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,848 shares of the company's stock after selling 544,402 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises about 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $115,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This trade represents a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini purchased 4,169 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $61.59 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.21.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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