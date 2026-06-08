GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Stake Raised by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,495 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,158 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.47% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $174,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $596,024,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,154 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,517,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,066,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,627,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,922,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company's fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lobo bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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