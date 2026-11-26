Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,297,794 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,433,630 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Dodge & Cox's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 10.68% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $3,157,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,830 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 493.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789,308 shares of the company's stock worth $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 656,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.52.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0350. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.38%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is a global medical technology company that develops and provides equipment, software and services for healthcare providers. Its offerings support medical imaging, diagnosis, patient monitoring and treatment across a range of clinical settings. The company's products include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems, as well as patient monitoring and care solutions. Its Pharmaceutical Diagnostics business supplies contrast agents and radiopharmaceuticals used in medical imaging.

Further Reading

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