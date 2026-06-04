GE Vernova Inc. $GEV is Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,329 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises about 2.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of GE Vernova worth $115,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.1%

GEV stock opened at $959.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.65 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,002.41 and its 200 day moving average is $816.16.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here