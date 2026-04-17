GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company's stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,401,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $849.00 to $993.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. China Renaissance raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Glj Research raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $919.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $979.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $865.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $711.81. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $306.21 and a one year high of $1,007.38.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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