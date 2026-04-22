GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,792 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises about 2.1% of Clarity Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $990.92 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.60 and a 12 month high of $1,016.00. The stock has a market cap of $266.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $878.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $721.56.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $820.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $919.48.

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GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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