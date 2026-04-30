GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1,300.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,791 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 601,533 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of GE Vernova worth $423,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,558 shares of the company's stock worth $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,075.45 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.47 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $741.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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