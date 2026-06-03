GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises 1.0% of Rice Partnership LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

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Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova is being highlighted as one of the non-tech winners from the AI data center boom, with investors focusing on rising demand for power generation and grid infrastructure that could support long-term growth. Article Title

GE Vernova is being highlighted as one of the non-tech winners from the AI data center boom, with investors focusing on rising demand for power generation and grid infrastructure that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” reinforcing a favorable investor narrative around the stock even after its recent pullback from highs. Article Title

Jim Cramer called GE Vernova “absolutely terrific,” reinforcing a favorable investor narrative around the stock even after its recent pullback from highs. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with GE Vernova receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” supporting confidence in the company’s business outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with GE Vernova receiving an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” supporting confidence in the company’s business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says GE Vernova’s valuation is being reassessed after a powerful run, with the stock still up strongly over the past year despite a more recent cooling-off period. Article Title

Recent commentary says GE Vernova’s valuation is being reassessed after a powerful run, with the stock still up strongly over the past year despite a more recent cooling-off period. Negative Sentiment: A Massachusetts judge upheld an injunction requiring GE Vernova to keep working on the Vineyard Wind project, leaving the company tied to a disputed offshore wind contract and limiting its ability to exit the project early. Article Title

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $969.94 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $998.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $810.55. The company has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $965.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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