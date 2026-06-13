Gemsstock Ltd. Acquires 171,700 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Gemsstock Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,500 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Expand Energy makes up about 6.4% of Gemsstock Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gemsstock Ltd. owned 0.17% of Expand Energy worth $44,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,648,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,641,000. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,822,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.36 per share, with a total value of $93,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,733.28. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.80 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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