Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,597 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 191,207 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned 0.06% of Gen Digital worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 47.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company's stock.

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Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Gen Digital had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Gen Digital's dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gen Digital

In other Gen Digital news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,478,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,832,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,974,900.72. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Chrystal bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $81,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,198.14. The trade was a 10.56% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gen Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Gen Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEN

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Further Reading

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