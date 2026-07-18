GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,281 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,605 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in GeneDx were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GeneDx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,594 shares of the company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company's stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in GeneDx by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at GeneDx

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $638,145.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 104,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,342,686.44. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 46,273 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,482.43. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,784,570 shares in the company, valued at $186,167,618.70. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and have sold 21,699 shares valued at $1,295,646. Company insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

GeneDx Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of WGS opened at $63.48 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Kahn Swick & Foti, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Hagens Berman, Robbins Geller, and others, reminded investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the GeneDx securities class action is August 3, 2026. Article Title

Several firms, including Kahn Swick & Foti, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Hagens Berman, Robbins Geller, and others, reminded investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the GeneDx securities class action is August 3, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Hagens Berman said it is investigating allegations that GeneDx and executives misled investors about the Fabric Genomics acquisition and expected synergies, citing the company’s sharp stock decline after its Q1 2026 results and a $31.2 million impairment charge. Article Title

Hagens Berman said it is investigating allegations that GeneDx and executives misled investors about the Fabric Genomics acquisition and expected synergies, citing the company’s sharp stock decline after its Q1 2026 results and a $31.2 million impairment charge. Neutral Sentiment: GeneDx also announced it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on August 3, giving investors a near-term catalyst for the stock beyond the litigation headlines. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GeneDx

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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