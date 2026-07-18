Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,829 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,979,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $737,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,572,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,423 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,871,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,262,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,788,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4,530.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,024,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is 68.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, New Street Research set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $92.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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