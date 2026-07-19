Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,562 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 353.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $213.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73. The firm's fifty day moving average is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.41. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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