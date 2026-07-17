Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 196,884 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 3,358.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,747 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 196,884 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the company's stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,386,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10,291.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 318,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 315,858 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 271,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 92.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,631 shares of the company's stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.6%

ELAN opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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