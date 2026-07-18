Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 2,309.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company's stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 702 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 692 shares of the company's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $567.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.02 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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