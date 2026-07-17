Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 21,541.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,446 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,789,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock worth $947,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,894 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 773,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 768,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CHD opened at $99.08 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. UBS Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.47.

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Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

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