Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,980 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.8% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after buying an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,858,288,000 after acquiring an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $717.74 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $720.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.26. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.56 and a one year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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