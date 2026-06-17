Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Generac comprises approximately 1.7% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Generac worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Generac by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 387,082 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Generac by 556.7% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.65.

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Generac Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of GNRC opened at $265.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.94 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $149,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,385,564.08. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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