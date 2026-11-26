State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,391 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,214,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.82% of Generac worth $466,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.4% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $24,864,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Generac by 157.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,330 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company's stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Generac Stock Up 2.9%

GNRC stock opened at $204.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.80 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Generac's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $287.00 price target on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kyle Raabe sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.57, for a total transaction of $128,179.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,118,472.62. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,127,781.20. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,606 shares of company stock worth $2,491,310 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc. designs and manufactures backup power generation equipment and energy technology solutions. Its products include home standby and portable generators, as well as power systems for commercial, industrial, and other applications. The company also offers energy storage and management products, solar-related solutions, and services that help customers monitor and manage power use. Generac serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers, with a presence in North America and other markets around the world.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report).

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