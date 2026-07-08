Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 47,473 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Generac were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Generac by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $235.94 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $266.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.81. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.80 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The firm's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,443. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Generac from $228.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.18.

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Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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