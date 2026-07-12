General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,272 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 2.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $38,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,920,258,000 after buying an additional 3,062,705 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $194,195,000. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $183,341,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 915,462 shares of the mining company's stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 910,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target update

Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Zacks most-searched stocks article

Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Motley Fool comparison article

A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Yahoo Finance article on Barnat pit stability concerns

Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note pointed out that Agnico Eagle shares have fallen sharply over the past three months as gold prices retreated, indicating that lower bullion prices remain a key drag on the stock. Zacks article on AEM stock decline

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,878. The business's 50 day moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $116.83 and a 1 year high of $255.24. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines's revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$304.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $302.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotia dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.31.

View Our Latest Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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