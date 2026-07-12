General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 32,200 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.9% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $28,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Navalign LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,821,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $263.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.56 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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