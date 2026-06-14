General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $43.84 Million Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,196 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Everest Group makes up approximately 2.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.31% of Everest Group worth $43,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 70.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,275,000 after acquiring an additional 830,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $647,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,277,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,509,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $512,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $339.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $368.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $341.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.49.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $373.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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