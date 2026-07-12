General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $50.89 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,200 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 3.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Arch Capital Group worth $50,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.12.

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Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $101.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,285,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,738. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $105.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

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