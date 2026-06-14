General American Investors Co. Inc. Takes $6.52 Million Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SPRY

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 559,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.57% of ARS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company's stock.

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ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $969.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.08). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 153.61% and a negative net margin of 200.00%.The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 3,355 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $33,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $909,100. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 25,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,760. This trade represents a 67.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 33.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPRY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $26.00 target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

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