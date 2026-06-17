General Atlantic L.P. Buys Shares of 4,897,159 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,897,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,899,000. Nurix Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.2% of General Atlantic L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned about 4.76% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,881,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,323 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,930,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,467,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,060 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,949,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.21% and a negative net margin of 411.37%.The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 14,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $233,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,027.20. The trade was a 27.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $53,513.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,004,643.35. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $326,586 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nurix Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nurix Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Nurix Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here