General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,175 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $43,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,418 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 703.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,548 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,424 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $312,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Key General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $389.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,825,134.50. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $313.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $369.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

See Also

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