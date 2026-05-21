General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,558 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,112,455 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of General Mills worth $65,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting General Mills
Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:
- Positive Sentiment: General Mills promoted Dana McNabb to Chief Operating Officer effective June 1, a move that could support execution as the company tries to improve growth and adapt to changing snacking trends. The company also highlighted new Gushers fruit snack launches, which may help refresh its product lineup. General Mills Taps New COO As Bold Fruit Snacks Test Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued that the stock’s reduced valuation already discounts a lot of risk, suggesting downside may be more limited than before. General Mills: Reduced Valuation Fairly Discounts Risk (Rating Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: General Mills said CFO Kofi Bruce and COO Dana McNabb will speak at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 4. Investors may watch the webcast for any update on demand trends, pricing, and the company’s outlook, but the announcement itself is routine. General Mills to Webcast Remarks at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Another article noted that sticky inflation could help support pricing, but also said the turnaround still needs proof, reinforcing the view that the recovery story is unconfirmed. General Mills: Sticky Inflation Could Help, But The Turnaround Still Needs Proof
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary is building, with one Seeking Alpha article calling General Mills “fighting a difficult battle,” reflecting ongoing concerns about sales pressure and margin challenges. General Mills Is Fighting A Difficult Battle
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly cut its price target to $30, adding to pressure on the stock and signaling that analysts see limited near-term upside. General Mills NYSE: GIS Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company
- Negative Sentiment: General Mills was also mentioned in a broader “52-week lows” consumer-stocks article, underscoring that investors remain worried about the company’s weak price action and operating outlook. NKE, NCLH, GIS stocks hit 52-week lows today: Why are these consumer firms crashing?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $42.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS
Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills
In related news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
General Mills Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $33.66 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). General Mills had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
General Mills Profile
(Free Report
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General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.
Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.
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