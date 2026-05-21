General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,558 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,112,455 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of General Mills worth $65,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting General Mills

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $45.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $42.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $33.66 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). General Mills had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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