General Motors Company $GM Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Down 0.4%

GM opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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