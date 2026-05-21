General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 22,282 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in General Motors were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 4.6%

General Motors stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM said it will begin assembling the Chevrolet Groove and Aveo in Mexico for the local market, a move that shifts some production away from China and could help the company improve supply-chain flexibility and regional manufacturing efficiency. GM to start assembling Chevrolet Groove and Aveo in Mexico, in shift away from China

GM said it will begin assembling the Chevrolet Groove and Aveo in Mexico for the local market, a move that shifts some production away from China and could help the company improve supply-chain flexibility and regional manufacturing efficiency. Positive Sentiment: GM reportedly is ramping up U.S. investments again, and this time the spending is tied to core products rather than uncertain EV bets, which may ease investor concerns after prior EV-related write-offs. GM Is Cranking Up U.S. Investments Again. This Time, It's Great News.

GM reportedly is ramping up U.S. investments again, and this time the spending is tied to core products rather than uncertain EV bets, which may ease investor concerns after prior EV-related write-offs. Positive Sentiment: GM’s supplier awards news highlights strong relationships with key technology partners such as HARMAN, Dolby, and Lear, reinforcing the company’s ability to attract top-tier suppliers and support in-car innovation. HARMAN Named 2025 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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