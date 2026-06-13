General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,460 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 198,980 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem.

GM’s Redwood Materials partnership and broader battery-lifecycle strategy may create new revenue opportunities and strengthen its EV ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations.

Analysts highlighted GM’s energy-storage business as overlooked, and recent earnings estimate increases suggest improving profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. SEC filing

CEO Mary Barra sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine but can still make some investors cautious. Negative Sentiment: GM continues to face negative headlines around dealer disputes, political scrutiny over repair-rights issues, and criticism of its truck lineup, which could weigh on sentiment.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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