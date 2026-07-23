General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,114 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 92,973 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,615,121,000 after purchasing an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,059,668,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Trading Up 3.4%

General Motors stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM posted Q2 EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $48.03 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EBIT jumped nearly 30% on strong truck and SUV demand.

GM posted Q2 EPS of $3.57 and revenue of $48.03 billion, both above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EBIT jumped nearly 30% on strong truck and SUV demand. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook again, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $12 to $14 and higher EBIT, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum.

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook again, now guiding for adjusted EPS of $12 to $14 and higher EBIT, reinforcing confidence in earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target on GM to $120 and keeping an overweight rating, adding fuel to the stock’s rally.

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target on GM to $120 and keeping an overweight rating, adding fuel to the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted GM’s strong cash flow and ongoing share repurchases, with the company having spent more than $4 billion on buybacks over the past year, which can support per-share earnings.

Coverage highlighted GM’s strong cash flow and ongoing share repurchases, with the company having spent more than $4 billion on buybacks over the past year, which can support per-share earnings. Neutral Sentiment: GM also announced new gas-powered Cadillac models and a push into defense-related opportunities, suggesting management is broadening growth avenues beyond EVs. Article: At GM, Trump's Second Term Means Big Trucks—and a Push Into the Defense Industry

GM also announced new gas-powered Cadillac models and a push into defense-related opportunities, suggesting management is broadening growth avenues beyond EVs. Neutral Sentiment: The company is still absorbing EV-related restructuring costs and faces tariff, labor, and broader auto-industry risks, which could limit upside if demand softens or costs rise.

The company is still absorbing EV-related restructuring costs and faces tariff, labor, and broader auto-industry risks, which could limit upside if demand softens or costs rise. Negative Sentiment: GM Korea labor unions are continuing partial strikes, adding a potential operational headwind. Article: GM Korea’s unionised workers continue partial strikes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.59.

Get Our Latest Report on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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