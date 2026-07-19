General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,191 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 130,365 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $38,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Down 2.1%

General Motors stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $48.87 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for GM, signaling improving profit expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter.

Multiple earnings-preview articles say GM has a strong chance to beat estimates again, helped by its recent track record of earnings surprises and favorable setup for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth.

GM may benefit from China restructuring efforts and growing digital revenue, which could help support margins and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed.

Market commentary and options-market coverage suggest traders are positioning for a potential move in GM, but no clear direction was confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock.

Investor concern remains around GM’s China exposure, which continues to be described as a key problem for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader EV-sector headlines show a tough environment for automakers, with valuation pressure and industry uncertainty still hanging over the space.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GM

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. The trade was a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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