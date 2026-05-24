General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,293 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 37,755 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.10% of General Motors worth $72,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:GM opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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