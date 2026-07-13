General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co Buys 15,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $210.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.02 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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