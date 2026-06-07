General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co Has $36.97 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,172 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 7.5% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $246.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $249.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here