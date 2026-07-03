General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co Sells 25,000 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co lowered its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,221 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 7.8% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings in FedEx were worth $31,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $1,135,411,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,792 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,822 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE FDX opened at $313.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.84. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $345.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,146 shares of company stock worth $19,235,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $397.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore set a $165.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.60.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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