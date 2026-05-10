Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Boosts Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Glencore plc purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $2,665,496,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $74,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,565,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,316,299,000 after acquiring an additional 694,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $36,362,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BG

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $124.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $133.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bunge Global's payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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