Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 21,918 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Illumina were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 268,509 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,386.24. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $141.88 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Weiss Ratings cut Illumina from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.06.

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About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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