Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $977,000 Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Crown were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Crown by 7.7% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Crown Stock Up 0.1%

Crown stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock worth $5,832,363 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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