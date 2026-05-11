Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 561.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $40.70 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.Dynatrace's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $50.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.32.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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