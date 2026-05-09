Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Raises Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Equinix were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total transaction of $563,962.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,479.92. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total transaction of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,912,398.80. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,264. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,072.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,128.68. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,013.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $877.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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