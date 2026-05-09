Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 18,678 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,387 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 18,678 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Medtronic's payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $106.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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