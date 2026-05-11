Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 2,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 339.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 379,939 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $207,732,000 after purchasing an additional 293,516 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 351,900.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 228,800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $125,096,000 after purchasing an additional 228,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $459,479,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 249.8% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 295,833 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,504 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 207,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.46 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $386.00 and a one year high of $714.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day moving average is $565.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $674.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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