Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 23,420 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lowered its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,420 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 672.9% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,486,054.28. The trade was a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $77.70 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

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