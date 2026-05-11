Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 4,089 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR decreased its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Nordson were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $2,735,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 67.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $283.53 on Monday. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $191.99 and a 52 week high of $305.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.68 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,703. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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