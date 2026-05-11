Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 5,467 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of KEYS opened at $360.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.52 and a 12 month high of $367.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.33.

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Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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